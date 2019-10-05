Tupelo • Getting kids away from screens and playing was the goal for Saturday’s annual Fitness Fest Tupelo, hosted by Parents and Kids Magazine North Mississippi and Children’s of Mississippi. The two organizations concluded their yearly fitness tour of Mississippi at The Mall at Barnes Crossing.
The event first started in 2013 as a way to teach kids how to be healthy and moving, said Parents and Kids Magazine North Mississippi publisher Gretchen Cook. The free event is sponsored by Children’s of Mississippi and is also done in Jackson and Hattiesburg.
“It’s an event designed to show parents how easy it is to keep kids active and moving. We spend a lot of time teaching kids to be quiet, sit down, don’t run, and this is a day where they get to do all of that,” Cook said.
Several of the activities were things parents can do at home, Cook said, which was done to show parents they can keep kids active without spending a lot of money. Activities for the day included hoola hoops, cornhole, stepping stone, limbo, twister, trampolines and other health-based activities. There was also a Freeform Martial Arts demonstration.
This year’s event had 45 volunteers and featured United Healthcare, MS Thrive, Safe Kids Ms, Canopy Children’s Solutions, Mississippi Health Department, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, HealthWorks! and Kohl’s Fit Kids. Several of the stations emphasized the importance of small steps and how playing can be exercise.
“At each booth a parent should learn one thing that they can do at home,” Cook said. “This is about little small things you can do to have a healthier life. We’re not going to say ‘be vegan.’ We’re going to say ‘make healthier food choices’. It’s all stuff that can actually be accomplished by families.”
Both Parents and Kids Magazine and Children’s of Mississippi wanted to emphasize the importance of spending less screen time. Kristi Stone, the nurse manager at Children’s of Mississippi’s specialty clinic, said the organization was there to support its mission and vision of making every kid healthy in the entire state. As the only Children’s hospital in the state, Stone said it was important for every state to have a Children’s hospital.
“We want kids to be as healthy as they can without having to travel far away to get care, and that specialty care is here in Tupelo,” Stone said.
Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s Ed Said also made an appearance. The purple puppet is part of their web-based series that teaches children about healthy eating and exercise, according to the MPB website. MPB has long been a partner with Parents and Kids Magazine, and Ed Seid has a feature in the monthly magazine. Director of Community engagement Sharon Person said they also wanted to promote their Kids Club and show kids that healthy eating can be fun.
“It doesn’t have to be something that they dread. Making healthy choices should just be a part of their everyday life,” Person said.
Healthworks! emphasized the importance of healthy hearts through their inflatable heart, good healthy food toss, pulse bars, trampolines and other activities. Healthworks health educator Lee Stratton said the goal was to help kids be involved with fitness.
“It’s the same thing we do everyday at HealthWorks!: teach about healthy minds and bodies for their future health and wellbeing,” Stratton said.
Kobie Wells, supervisor of community outreach for United Healthcare Community Plan, said their goal was to stress health was more than going to the doctor’s office by emphasizing nutrition and exercise. As part of the fest, they had information literature and information for parents about the changes coming during their open enrollment period. They also had take-home activities for kids to measure their exercise progress.
“Educational (material on health) is the most important tool they can have, and the knowledge of knowing how to do things on their own because they are coming of age,” Wells said.
Since first starting the festival, Cook has noticed several repeat visitors, and this year was the first that they had a toddler zone for children under five, where they could play in a ball pit and develop soft building blocks. Cook thanked the Mall at Barnes Crossing for being their consistent location and being supportive of their program.
Cook said the event tended to average about 900 kids throughout the day, but an additional 100 or more were expected this year.