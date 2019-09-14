TUPELO – Members of the recovery community celebrated National Recovery Month by gathering together for an annual walk.
Over 50 people participated in the Recovery Event on Saturday in Fairpark. The event, hosted by the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi, started at 10 a.m. with a Walk of Recovery. Participants carried handmade signs with messages such as “Addiction is a disease, not a crime,” “Celebrate recovery,” “Recovery advocate” and “We do recover!”
This annual event has gone on for years, but this was the first year the Family Resource Center for North Mississippi helped organize, according to Re-Entry program coordinator Kim Benefield and Re-Entry field educator Jonathon Swain. Both said the event is to honor the fact that September is National Recovery Month, which emphasizes addiction treatment, prevention and recovery.
“September is National Recovery Month, so this is to support the community, sympathize addiction and to let people know what resources are available for the community,” Swain said.
Various organizations were represented during the event. Among the six vendors were Talbot House, North Star and Anchor Churches, Thrive Recovery, Addiction Campuses, Imagine Counseling and the Extra Mile.
For Pat Cummings of North Star Church and Misty Parker of Anchor Church, this event provides an opportunity for the church group to support the recovery community. North Star is part of Celebrate Recovery, which is a Christian-based recovery program designed to help find paths to recovery.
Parker said the local recovery community is a place “where everyone knows each other” and there are a lot of programs who work for the same purpose.
Susan Naron of Thrive Recovery, another faith-based community of recovery, said she came to the event to pray and share the gospel of Jesus. This is her team’s second year coming to the annual event, and she said the goal was for people to take away hope and realize there is freedom from bondage.
For a few participants, the walk is a personal testament to the importance of recovery work.
Tim Matlock of Lifecore participated in the walk and said after being over three years clean, it was good to see others in the community supporting each other, especially with such a hard disease.
Jamie Richey of the Extra Mile, a sober living facility in Mantachie for men that also provides inpatient programs, said his own story of recovery and surviving a suicide attempt motivates his current work in treatment.
“I’ve been doing this recovery walk since before I worked in treatment," he said. "It gave me a sense of solidarity. It helped me remove the stigma of addiction, and I think it’s extremely important that we recover out loud."
The program ended with a presentation from District One Drug Court Judge John R. White and personal testimonials and success stories of recovery. The event is presented by the Re-Entry/Work Force program of Families First for Mississippi, an FRC initiative.
The event took over a month of planning, and both Swain and Benefield say planning for next year will start earlier. Swain did a lot of the organizing work of contacting vendors, and the hope for this year’s event was to let the community know avenues for recovery and ways to build a better community for those in recovery.
“It lets the community know that recovery is possible and there are avenues for a better future, such as careers, treatment centers that offer lots more help and just going in and getting people sober, and it bonds us,” Benefield said. “It helps us figure out who all is in the fellowship so we can communicate and have friends as a community.”