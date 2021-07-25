TUPELO • From anime, comic books and videos games to live wrestling matches, the 2021 Tupelo Con returned to the All-American City in full swing.
The weekend convention brought together all types of cosplayers from various places and backgrounds to display their fandom.
Derrick Patterson has been attending the convention since 2017. The Memphis native said he enjoys seeing everyone in different costumes but most of all loves to meet new people each year.
Patterson was dressed up as “Jay,” a fictional MIB agent in the film Men in Black. He said his costume caught the eyes of many, causing everyone wanting to get a picture with him.
“It’s a catchy look,” Patterson said. “Everyone knows that my character saves the planet from aliens, big bugs and things. It’s been going well for me. About 20 to 50 people have already stopped me today trying to take pictures. It’s amazing stuff.”
“Kakashi Hatake,” a fictional character in the Naruto manga and anime series created by Masashi Kishimoto, is one of Jeremy Hopper’s favorite characters.
Hopper has been a fan of the show for years and said Halloween was actually the inspiration behind his cosplay on Saturday.
“I was Kakashi for Halloween and I was like you know what, this would be a good cosplay costume for a comic con,” Hopper said. “My next cosplay is going to be ‘Itachi Uchiha.’ This is my third year here at the con and I love it here. I want it to continue to get bigger and bigger every year.”
For Houston natives Randy Sanders and Lana Johnson, the comic conventions has been something that has brought them together.
The couple, who cosplayed as Batman and Catwoman, is engaged to be married soon and said the Tupelo Con has been a way for them to connect.
“I was actually suppose to meet him (Randy) at the last Tupelo, Con but I didn’t get to because I was sick,” Johnson said. “But our con experiences are like a whole bonding part of our relationship.”
Scott Knight was at the very first Tupelo Con event in 2016 and the 2017 convention. Saturday was Knight’s first time back since then, and he said he’s really glad he returned.
Knight is a fan of the Star Wars Disney+ television series The Mandalorian, which is what inspired him to do a cosplay as Grogo, also known as “the Child” or “Baby Yoda.”
“As far as the three I’ve been to, I mean this is the best so far,” Knight said. “I’m a big time Star Wars fan, all the way.”
New Albany Native Carlos Perez has been a volunteer for Tupelo Con ever since it began. Perez said he’s seen his share of comic conventions and each one is special.
“It’s something different every single year,” Perez said. “You never know what to expect.”
“The best part for me is the fans,” Perez added. “Getting the opportunity to interact with the fans is what I love. I just get joy out of seeing all the different cosplays and costumes each year. For me, I’m here for the fans to have a good time and that’s why I do it every year. It’s my pleasure.”