STARKVILLE - Starkville police arrested four car burglars in a 24-hour period this week.
Wednesday morning, officers arrested Dontavious Lucious, 19, of Starkville, for an auto burglary on Colonel Muldrow Avenue.
"This is the second consecutive day officers have stopped and arrested active auto burglar," said Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady. "We thank the vigilant citizens who promptly reported suspicious activity this morning. Without your assistance, this arrest would not have been possible."
On Tuesday morning, police arrested three juveniles, aged 13-16, for auto burglaries that happened on Peoples Street. All three had been previously arrested for auto burglary.
The incidents remain under investigation and more charges are expected.
Lovelady reminds people to lock vehicle doors and remove firearms and other valuable items. Locking doors and securing valuables will reduce your chance of becoming an auto burglary victim.
Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.