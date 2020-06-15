TUPELO • The Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic welcomes a longtime board member Amy Fagan as their new director starting July 1.
Fagan will be filling the role following the late Cindy Sparks, who served for over 25 years before her death in December. She has been a member of the clinic’s board of directors since 2014, where she was able to work with Sparks and see her relationships with patients, the staff and community. Fagan was moved by her leadership any time she was in the clinic and saw those interactions. She considers it an honor to be able to serve following Sparks.
“She treated those patients as family, and that always stuck with me as a board member,” Fagan said. “I hope going into this role that I’m able to do that as well and continue caring for these citizens the way Cindy did and would want the clinic to continue [to].”
Fagan came into her new position after reaching out to the board a few weeks ago. Fagan offered to take on additional hours to assist the clinic. She said the conversation shifted to the board discussing searching for a full-time director. While Fagan said there were surprises with becoming director, she instantly felt supported by the community.
“I’m very grateful because [the clinic and I as the new director] will need their support to continue the vision of the clinic,” Fagan said.
Fagan is a registered nurse who works as the clinical projects coordinator for North Mississippi Health Services since 2011. She has previous experience as an instructor with the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing and as an emergency service nurse at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson and Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, according to a Facebook statement made by the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic. She served as president, vice president and publicity chair for the Lee County Medical Alliance and holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi, a master’s degree in public health from USM and doctorate in nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the statement said.
She plans to draw upon her experience and education to serve the clinic, Fagan said. She hopes to use the relationships she’s built at the hospital to build partnerships towards clinics and reach out to volunteers and donors. She looks forward to advancing technology at the clinic, focusing on community outreach related to education and health literacy, and expanding services for patients.
She noted that while the clinic closed for a few weeks due to COVID-19, they have been able to continue service by seeing a smaller number of patients at a time with precautionary measures. The Good Samaritan Clinic provides medical, dental and pharmaceutical services to eligible working uninsured and temporarily unemployed Lee County residents at no cost. The clinic is supported in partnership with the CREATE Foundation, many local churches, NMHS, and others. While the need for services has remained the same during COVID-19, especially among patients with chronic conditions, Fagan noted that the clinic pharmacy remained open to provide medicine at no cost.
“It’s a huge responsibility because our community owes it to these hardworking, uninsured individuals to provide high quality healthcare, and it’s an honor for me to be able to step into a role to help provide that and carry out the mission of the clinic,” Fagan said.
Good Samaritan relies on community donations and volunteers. It is typically supported in part by an annual fundraising roast. Due to the pandemic, the roast, which was scheduled in September, has been cancelled to the detriment of the clinic. Fagan said she will personally be reaching out to donors to ask for financial support and asks that the community continues supporting the clinic.
The clinic needs volunteers and welcomes both medical and nonmedical volunteers to assist. Interested volunteers can call 662-844-3733.Financial support for the clinic can be provided through the CREATE Foundation or to the clinic directly at P.O. Box 1821, Tupelo, 38802. More information about the clinic can be found at www.tupelofreeclinic.org.