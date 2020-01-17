TUPELO • Area youth were able to showcase their talents Friday at Apollo Night, kicking off the first of four events planned by the Committee for King to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
The night at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium began with a call to order from Tupelo attorney Kenneth Mayfield, the past chairman for the Committee for King. Mayfield said the program was one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in Mississippi. This year’s Drum Major Award recipient, Bishop Clarence Parks of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance in Tupelo, gave the invocation and performed the Rev. Paul Jones’ “I Won’t Complain,” to help kick off the evening.
Janette Kirk, chair for the Committee for King, said she hopes attendees were inspired by the event and fellowship.
“I’m hoping that they’ll take something back that they would help continue to grow our community and make it stronger,” Kirk said.
Apollo Night is typically the largest attended event for the weekend, averaging anywhere from 500 to more than 1,000 attendees, said Committee for King executive director Charles Penson. Each act receives a trophy for participating at the awards ceremony at the end.
Committee members invited local churches and area groups to enroll in the program to showcase their talents, and several of the acts were part of local churches throughout Northeast Mississippi.
Talents showcased included poetry, dance, praise dances, drumming, miming, singing, drama and rap. More than 20 acts were scheduled to perform throughout the evening.
This was the first year Apollo Night featured two sets of MCs to separate the performances into two parts. Cee Cee Jackson served as the emcee for part one, while Candice Knowles and Bridgett Shelly were part two emcees.
This year, the Committee For King tried to coordinate different kinds of events and bring in more local and new talent for the MLK celebration. Jemero Carter and Kingdomology, as well as Saving Station Church, served as opening acts for the night’s performances.
“We have gone through a rebranding effort this past year, and our goal is to be a more diverse organization and to welcome all of our community to this celebration. King is not just a black hero; he is an American hero and should be celebrated as such,” Penson said.
Attendees joined in singing the National Black Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” before words from the night’s inspirational speaker, J. Kevin Hall, an interventional cardiologist who current practices in Oxford with The Stern Foundation. Kirk said they invited him due to his Tupelo roots and inspiring story of becoming a cardiologist.
“I’m excited because he’s a local person, so he’s going to bring in some inspirational words to inspire our youth,” Kirk said.
Hall encouraged attendees to appreciate previous generations.
“As we celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King this weekend, don’t forget the sacrifices that many of the ones who came before us made so that you can have the rights and privileges that we take for granted today,” Hall said. “We have to keep being a torchbearer for generations to come because we’re still fighting for justice, we’re still fighting for equality.”
Apollo Night will be followed by the Black-Tie Banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday at BancorpSouth Arena. Additional events include the Sunday Commemorative Service Program at 2:30 p.m. at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at noon Monday. More information can be found at https://www.committeeforking.org or Tupelo Committee for King on Facebook and Instagram.