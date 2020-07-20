OXFORD - An Arkansas man is facing multiple felony charges after a Saturday shooting sent a woman to the hospital.
Oxford police were alerted to a shooting behind a business in the 200 block of Highway 314 on July 18 at 9:42 p.m. While in route, police learned a female had been shot. Paramedics treated the female then airlifted her to a nearby hospital.
The investigation pointed authorities to Derek Jones, 36, of West Memphis, Arkansas. Jones tried to flee the scene right after the shooting took place but police took him into custody without incident.
Jones was carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated domestic violence. He is still awaiting his initial appearance for a judge to set bond.