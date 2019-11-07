TUPELO • A 30-year-old Arkansas man will spend the next year in prison for the 2016 shooting death of his brother.
Amos McGinister, of 918 Ohio St., Helena, Arkansas, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter last week in Lee County Circuit Court. Judge John White sentenced McGinister to 20 years in prison but suspended 19 years. After serving his time with the Mississippi Department of Correction, he will have to serve five years probation as well.
In 2016, then 26-year-old McGinister and his brother Carl King, 29, were living in Tupelo and working at Toyota supplier APMM in Baldwyn.
Several people gathered at McGinister’s 1102 Wilson St. residence in east Tupelo on the evening of Friday June 10, 2016, when an altercation escalated.
“We were called out to a shooting around 1 a.m. Saturday,” Tupelo Police detective Nathan Sheffield said at the time. “Officers found Carl King with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.”
Police began administering CPR to King. Medical personnel arrived and continued medical treatment, but King did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:44 a.m.
“We were told it started as an altercation and grew,” said Sheffield. “At some point, McGinister introduced a gun into the fight. There was alcohol involved.”
McGinister, who told police he acted in self-defense, was taken into custody at the scene and formally charged with first degree murder the following Monday. He was later released on bond.
After hearing the evidence, a Lee County grand jury indicted McGinister on the lesser charge of second degree murder. Two days after the court issued an order saying a mental exam found McGinister sane and able to stand trial, he withdrew his not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
As part of the agreement, McGinister must pay $2,396.50 in court costs, a fine of $1,000 and restitution of $500 to investigators.
Immediately following the plea, McGinister was booked into the Lee County Jail just before noon Nov. 1. He will remain in the county jail until he is transferred to the custody of the state prison system.