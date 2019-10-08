OXFORD - A Panola County man is facing felony charges after a Sunday morning fight that ended with a stabbing.
Oxford police were called to a group of men fighting on North Lamar Boulevard in front of Pita Pit around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 6. Officers found a male victim with multiple non-life threatening stab wounds to the leg and chest.
The suspect ran away from the scene but was found shortly afterwards. Johnny James, 24, of Batesville, was charged with aggravated assault. He was carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center and held on a $25,000 bond.