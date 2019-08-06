IUKA • A DeSoto County man was arrested last week in connection with theft of a car in October 2018 in Burnsville.
According to Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty, the vehicle was stolen and burglarized in the County Road 205 Burnsville area. The investigation led to the recovery of the vehicle a short time later in the Sharps Bottom area. Items stolen from the car were used Alcorn County and Corinth police detectives assisted in determining that the suspect was Edward Morris Finch III, 33, of 6309 Magnolia Lakes Road, Olive Branch.
An arrest warrant was issued last fall, but Morris eluded arrest until last month. On July 23, deputies with the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee located and arrested him. Morris eventually signed his extradition back to Mississippi.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs served the arrested warrants last week and brought him back to the Tishomingo County Jail where he is charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle and burglary of a vehicle. Bond was set at $15,000.
This case remains under investigation and more arrests are possible.