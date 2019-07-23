The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations confirmed an arrest was made in connection with the death of Ole Miss student Alexandria Kostial.
A press release from Major Alan Wilburn reports that Brandon Theesfeld, 22, of Texas, was arrested on July 22 around 4 p.m.for the murder of Alexandria M. Kostial of St. Louis, Missouri.
Theesfeld will go before a circuit court judge this morning for an initial appearance.
Theesfeld was a student in the school of business administration at the University of Mississippi and has been suspended from the university, according to University of Mississippi associate director of strategic communications Rod Guajardo.
Since it is an ongoing investigation, additional details are not being released at this time.
Kostial’s body was discovered by a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy Saturday morning during a routine patrol at Buford’s Ridge.