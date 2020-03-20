WEST POINT - A West Point man has been arrested in connection with a Highway 46 church burglary.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested and charged Julius Quinn, 38, of West Point, March 12 in connection with the recent church burglary of Griffin Christian Church on Highway 46 in western Clay County.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Quinn broke into the church and an out building located on the church property. Quinn reportedly also did significant damage to the church yard with his vehicle.
Quinn remains incarcerated at the Clay County Detention Center with bond set at $5,307.75.