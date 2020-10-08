TUPELO • Three people have been arrested and charged with a spree of a dozen or more car burglaries in the Mooreville area.
Darquavion Morrow, 22, of Verona, was booked into the Lee County Jail Wednesday evening. During his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, bond on the felony charges was set at $120,000.
Sophia L. Msyah, 18, of Mantachie, was booked into the Lee County Jail Tuesday afternoon. She is being held on a $12,000 bond.
Shelby Underwood, 18, of Mantachie, remains in the Lafayette County jail pending extradition to Lee County.
The trio of suspects have been charged in connection with a string of Lee County car burglaries from the past two weeks. In the last 10 days, the Lee County Sheriff's Office has responded to 19 car burglaries where 11 guns were stolen. The biggest single night of criminal activity was Sunday, Oct. 4, and into Monday morning. There were at least 11 reports filed in the Mooreville area where a dozen cars were entered and seven guns (including a tranquilizer dart gun) were stolen.
The following day, Lee County officials got a call from the Oxford Police Department asking about car burglaries. Following a discussion, Lee County investigators drove to Oxford to interview the suspects.
Law enforcement officials say their investigation showed that some of the suspects apprehended in Oxford were the same ones who burglarized the vehicles in Lee County.
The three suspects could face additional burglary charges as well as possible weapons charges for the stolen handguns.