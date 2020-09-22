TUPELO • A Tuesday morning fire on one of Lee County’s few remaining wooden bridges will force folks in the Pratts community to find a new way home.
Firefighters from Baldwyn, Guntown and Pratts-Friendship responded to the County Road 1213 bridge over Twenty Mile Creek around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.
According to First District Supervisors Phil Morgan, the bridge’s destruction appears to be the result of arson.
"It's going to be arson because there were fires on both ends of the bridge," Morgan said. "I told them to close the bridge until we can get an inspector in to take a look at it, assess the damage and give us an estimate on repair costs.
Morgan said the bridge will remain closed for at least 30 days.
“We won't open it back up until we repair it,” he said.
County Road 1213 is just 2.5 miles long. It runs from Pratts Road southwest towards the Friendship area, dead-ending into County Road 1275.
The 500-foot bridge features a wooden deck and mostly wooden stringers underneath. Steel beams handle the 90-foot span over the creek. The one-lane bridge is rated for just 6,000 pounds.
"There are houses on both ends of the road, but it is just farmland right around it," Morgan said. "It's mostly used as a pass-through road. Farmers will use it to go back and forth between fields, but they don't run heavy equipment over it because it is only rated for 3 tons."
Fires appear to have been deliberately set in two locations on the bridge, burning holes through the road deck. While that damage appears small, officials are more concerned about what may have happened underneath.
The remnants of a paint can can be seen on the deck near a large hole. The fires are believed to have been started by poking a hole in the can which was filled with a flammable liquid. The accelerants used to start the fire dripped down and caught the creosote stringers on fire, causing further damage.
"I crawled up under there and you can see where the fire spread to the virgin creosote that has never been exposed to the weather," Morgan said. "The stringers underneath caught fire. We'll have to have an expert look at those to see what kind of damage there is and how much will have to be replaced just to get it back to where it was.”
Morgan said he believes the bridge can be repaired. It’s just a matter of cost.
Replacing the wooden structure with a two-lane concrete bridge would cost upwards of $15-million. According to Morgan, that wouldn’t be economically feasible for a little-used bridge in a remote part of the county.
The bridge was inspected earlier this year as part of the county's routine maintenance schedule.
The last major repairs to the bridge happened about a dozen years ago. A road paving contractor drove a heavy piece of equipment onto the bridge, forcing it to close for several months.