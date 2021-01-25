TUPELO • With just two weeks left to qualify, Ashland has finally picked up some candidates for the upcoming municipal elections.
Holly Springs picked up two candidates while Booneville added one candidate and lost another.
Anyone wanting to compete in a municipal election has until Feb 5 at 5 p.m. to file paperwork with their respective city clerks.
In Benton County, no one came by Ashland Town Hall during the first two weeks of qualifying. But last week, four of the six incumbents filed their paperwork for reelection.
Mitch Carroll will run for mayor again. Aldermen Mark Ehrie, Sandra Gresham and Brian Jeanes also plan to seek another four years on the board.
Joining them is Don Daniel, who qualified for alderman. There is still one open slot available on the board. All candidates run as independents in Ashland.
The Holly Springs Board of Aldermen’s slate saw Eddie Frank LeSure join the Ward 4 race and Dexter Ship qualify for the seat as alderman at-large.
The Booneville Ward 1 race had one Republican join the race and another withdraw. Lauren Whitson joined the race and will face Tara Lauderdale and Gary Walker in the April primary. Democratic incumbent Jason Michael has not qualified for reelection.
Chandler Starling, running as a Republican, asked that his name be removed from the list of qualified candidates.
Starkville now has its first contested race: Nedra Lowery qualified Friday and will challenge Ward 7 incumbent Henry Vaughn in the Democratic primary.
Oxford had one person qualify for Ward 5 Alderman, Tracey L. Williams (D).
There were no new qualifiers in Iuka or West Point last week. That slate currently has just one candidate in each of the eight elected positions.
BENTON COUNTY
Ashland (all independents)
Mayor: Mitch Carroll (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Don Daniels, Mark Ehrie (i), Sandra Gresham (i), Brian Jeanes (i)
CALHOUN COUNTY
Bruce (Democrats, Republicans and independents)
Mayor: Sheridan Terill Crowley (D), Rudy Pope (R)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: John Earl Armstrong (D)(i)
Ward 2: Johnny Armstrong (D)(i), Sherrika Zinn (D), Percy R. Evans (Ind.)
Ward 3: Jimmy Hubbard (R)(i)
Ward 4: Steve Nelson (R)(i)
Ward 5: Ellen Shaw (R)(i)
CLAY COUNTY
West Point (all Democrats)
Mayor: Rod Bobo, Cole Bryan
Selectmen
Ward 1: Leta L. Turner (i)
Ward 2: William Binder (i)
Ward 3: Ken Poole (i)
Ward 4: Keith McBrayer (i)
Ward 5: Jasper “Peicy” Pittman (i)
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Oxford (Democrats, Republicans and independents)
Mayor: Robyn Tannehill (Ind.)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Erin W. Smith (D), Harry A. Alexander (Ind.)
Ward 2: Mark Huelse (R)(i)
Ward 3: Brian Hyneman (D), L. McQueen Miscamble (R)
Ward 4: Kesha Howell-Atkinson (D)
Ward 5: Justin Boyd (D), Preston Taylor (D)(i), Tracey L. Williams (D)
Ward 6: Jason Bailey (R)(i)
At-large: Linda Porter Bishop (D), John Morgan (Ind.)(i)
MARSHALL COUNTY
Holly Springs (all Democrats)
Mayor: Kelvin Buck (i), Sharon D. Gipson
Aldermen
Ward 1: Bernita Fountain-Lowe (i)
Ward 2: Goston “Redd” Glover, Lennel “Big Luke” Lucas (i)
Ward 3: Terry W. Lawrence, Erica N. Milan, Jim Moore, Karen M. Pigues, Rick Raimey, Colter Teel, William C. Thompson
Ward 4: Eddie Frank LeSure, Christy Owens (i)
At-large: Tim Liddy (i), Dexter Shipp
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY
Starkville (Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: Lynn Spruill (D)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Ben Carver (R)(i)
Ward 2: Sandra Sistrunk (D)(i)
Ward 3: Jeffrey Rupp (R)
Ward 4: Mike Brooks (D)
Ward 5: Preston Hamp Beatty (D)(i)
Ward 6: Roy A. Perkins (D)(i)
Ward 7: Henry Vaughn (D)(i)
PRENTISS COUNTY
Booneville (Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: Chris Lindley (R)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Tara Lauderdale (R), Gary Walker (R), Lauren Whitson (R)
Ward 2: Jeff Williams (D)(i)
Ward 3: Bill Stevenson (R)
Ward 4: Michael Starkey (R)
At-large: Harold Eaton (R), Lavaile Shields (R), Derrick Blythe (Ind.)
TISHOMINGO COUNTY
Iuka (all independents)
Mayor: Joel Robertson
Police Chief: Randy Springer (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
no qualifiers yet