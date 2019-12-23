OXFORD - An early morning wreck claimed the life of a Benton County man Monday.
Oxford police responded to a one vehicle crash at the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Johnson Avenue around 3 a.m. Dec. 23. The vehicle traveled across traffic and struck a tree head on. The responding officers found the driver, Benjamin Ferguson, 42, of Ashland, trapped inside the car.
The Oxford Fire Department arrived and was able to extricate Ferguson. Despite live-saving measures by medical personnel, Ferguson died from injuries sustained in the wreck at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation at this time.