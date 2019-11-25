BOONEVILLE - A Wednesday altercation at a Prentiss County medical center involving a baseball bat ended with one man in the hospital and three facing felony assault charges.
Prentiss County deputy sheriffs responded Nov. 20 to a disturbance at a Marietta medical center. Deputies found an adult male victim who said he had been hit in the head with a baseball bat. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Booneville.
Danny Stevens, 74, of Marietta; Mark Stevens, 48, of Booneville; and Marshall Stevens, 48, of Marietta; were all charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. During their initial appearances, a justice court judge set bond at $10,000 apiece.