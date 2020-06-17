TUPELO • A therapeutic boarding school in Alcorn County that operates with little state oversight changed its disciplinary procedures after Child Protection Services began an inquiry, according to an attorney representing the facility.
Speaking on behalf of Summit’s View Ranch for Boys, located near Walnut, attorney Tony Farese said the facility agreed with CPS on May 8 to alter disciplinary practices.
“We did agree with CPS to modifications because we felt it was in the best interest of the children and Summit’s View,” Farese said.
An Ashland attorney primarily known for criminal defense work, Farese declined to detail what those changes involved. He also insisted that “no one at Summit’s View Ranch broke the law or violated any statutes of the state of Mississippi” and that “no children were abused.”
This acknowledgement of disciplinary changes came after the Daily Journal obtained an email written by Tamara Bolthouse, a consultant with the Envoy Group, which advises parents on placement into therapeutic boarding schools, residential treatment centers and wilderness therapy.
In her email, Bolthouse described for someone else the aftermath of CPS interviews conducted at Summit’s View, though Bolthouse doesn't work for Summit's View. The source of her information isn't apparent in the email, and doesn't appear to be first-hand.
“The original complaint from three weeks ago was dealt with, staff fired, revisions in discipline measures put into place and the program has moved on,” Bolthouse wrote in part on June 11. “The program is currently ... on a break to regroup.”
Former staff and parents have raised allegations to the Daily Journal that the facility used abusive and harsh tactics. As previously reported, alleged tactics have included extended restraint involving handcuffs, exercise routines during inclement weather and the use of older or more advanced boys to physically restrain or punish other boys.
The disappearance of an autistic boy from the ranch last month thrust Summit’s View into the spotlight and brought scrutiny with it. Nathan Covarrubias, 14, was found alive after 10 days.
Farese has denied all specific allegations of harsh or abusive tactics reported by the Daily Journal, and has said that the original complaint that trigged the CPS investigation was false and the work of disgruntled former employees.
The email from Bolthouse indicated contact between CPS and at least some Summit’s View parents, though the substance of those conversations is not entirely clear.
“Well, I know what (a CPS employee) is telling families,” Bolthouse wrote in response to a question about abuse at Summit’s View. “But currently there appear to be no legal or CPS cases pending, and nothing being investigated.”
Summit’s View began operating in 2018 on property that was once used as a church and summer camp. It promotes itself as primarily a therapeutic facility intended for boys with challenging behavioral or emotional needs. The now-scrubbed website once described its staff as “absolutely professional” and “supremely qualified.”
However, facilities like Summit’s View are largely exempt from state oversight.
The therapeutic facility is registered with the Mississippi State Department of Health but is not required to have a license to operate, according to Melissa Parker, who is director of licensure and certification at the state Department of Health.
Registration with the Health Department is required, even as Mississippi law exempts religiously-affiliated facilities like Summit’s View from other kinds of regulation.
To earn and maintain registration, facilities like Summit’s View must comply with some basic requirements, including background checks of all staff and volunteers, the maintenance of medical records for students and periodical inspections of the facilities to ensure basic safety.
Inspection records obtained from the Health Department, for example, show that the Health Department required certain fire safety measures at Summit’s View before an increase in student capacity was allowed.
This regulatory structure means that there are no credentialing requirements for staff, even at a place with an explicitly therapeutic component.
For example, David Lovely is the operator of the facility, and the former website described him as the “clinical director.” A brief biography on the website touted that Lovely holds a doctorate, and “Doc” is a nickname by which he was widely known at the facility, according to a former employee and a parent who spoke to the Daily Journal.
However, Lovely does not hold a degree from any college or university widely recognized as accredited.
According to information provided through Farese, Lovely received a bachelor’s in divinity from Pensacola Bible Institute and Seminary, in 1984 and received a doctor of philosophy in counseling from Covington Theological Seminary in 2000.
Neither institution is accredited by any agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
Pensacola Bible Institute was founded by and long associated with the late Peter Ruckman, known for teaching that the King James Bible is the only authoritative English version of the Christian scriptures. The institute was an outgrowth of the teaching of Ruckman, who died in 2016.
Videos on YouTube also show Lovely preaching from at least March 2016 to April 2017 at Riverview Baptist Church in Franklin, Ohio, which identifies itself with a King James-only position.
Covington Seminary claims accreditation by Accrediting Commission International, which is not recognized by the federal government as an accreditor. Many religious universities and seminaries do hold accreditation through recognized agencies.
Farese defended the rigor of Lovely’s Covenant degree.
“It’s not sending $200 to get a Ph.D.,” Farese said, referring to the practices of so-called diploma mills.
Education and work experience offered to the Daily Journal also indicate that Lovely trained in “critical incident/stress management” at Kettering Hospital, in Dayton, Ohio and did a course of clinical pastoral education at Grandview Hospital, also in Dayton, Ohio.
Work experience claimed by Lovely includes multiple counseling centers, counseling work at a juvenile detention center and pastoral ministry, including a stint in Bolivar, Tennessee from 1989 to 1996.
Bolivar is located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, which is across the state line from the Summit’s View Ranch.