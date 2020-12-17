JACKSON • Top administrators received illegal buyouts, improper travel payments and vital records were destroyed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, according to a scathing audit released Thursday by state auditor Shad White.
The audit, requested by current MDOC commissioner Burl Cain, paints a dark picture of the agency during the three years it was under the leadership of former commissioner Pelicia Hall.
“The most disconcerting thing for me is a lot of the misspending came from decisions made at the top of the Department of Corrections and benefitted the folks at the top,” White said. “The largest dollar amounts went to people at the top.”
White said his office is looking into possible criminal charges and forcing those involved to repay any ill-gotten money.
The audit shows several top leaders accumulated compensatory time – “comp time” – that was then bought back as they retired or resigned. The audit said the buyouts only included “agency comp time.”
While Hall worked for several state agencies over the years, she worked for MDOC for less than five years. But when she resigned in January 2020, she received a buyout of $109,446. Former deputy commissioner Jerry Williams received more than $240,000 in buyouts, including one lump sum of $160,000.
White called the buyouts illegal. Since comp time is usually given to hourly workers, the question is how a commissioner paid a straight salary could get overtime.
Stephanie Palmertree, who headed the audit, said some of the comp time for accountants, attorneys and executive staff was denoted as overtime for “executive workload” with no further justification or explanation.
Records show that all of the comp time in Hall's buyout was during her five years at MDOC. Hall accrued 100 hours of overtime or comp time in her first 6 months with the Department of Corrections, according to Logan Reeves, communications director for the state auditor. After Hall was named the MDOC commissioner in March 2017, the number of overtime hours started to grow rapidly.
Hall was able to amass more than $100,000 in overtime since as commissioner, it was her job to approve overtime.
“The approval of the comp time was done by herself,” Palmertree said. “There was no control in place to say it did not look reasonable”
White said the comp time buyouts are considered payroll wages and the artificially inflated totals would have been used in calculating the annual state pension payments for Hall and Williams.
The audit also showed that Hall was paid more than $18,000 in improper travel reimbursements. State Parole Board member Betty Lou Jones received more than $47,000 in improper travel reimbursements.
Other questionable spending revealed by the audit included more than $40,000 spent on meditation rooms that included 20 massage chairs, art, rugs, Himalayan salt lamps, boom boxes and music. Another nearly $5,000 was paid to a south Mississippi warden for furniture, which included a king size bed, dresser and bedroom set.
The audit only lists the questionable payments. The case will now shift to the investigative arm of the auditor’s office. That investigation will determine if anyone faces criminal charges or just has to repay the illegally obtained funds.
“The critical element of proving criminality is intent,” White said. “You have to prove there was intent to defraud.
“It’s possible some stuff here is criminal. Some of it might be illegal, but not criminal. In that case, we can issue a demand to try and get it back.”
The full 31-page audit report is available for review online at the auditor’s website – osa.state.ms.us