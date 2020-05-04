TUPELO • Unveiling more details about his investigation into the spending of federal money intended to help the needy, State Auditor Shad White claims that the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi improperly used federal grant money or failed to adequately document the use of that money.
On Monday afternoon, White released an annual audit of state agencies, including the Department of Human Services. This audit details what White called “the most egregious misspending my staff have seen in their careers at the Office of the State Auditor.”
Former Department of Human Services Director John Davis was indicted and arrested in February, with law enforcement alleging that Davis and five others embezzled money from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
The criminal case against Davis and his alleged conspirators remains ongoing, but Monday’s audit findings provide additional details, including the alleged misspending of funds by the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi, located in Tupelo, and the Mississippi Childhood Education Center, based in Hattiesburg.
Some of the MCEC leadership was criminally charged alongside Davis, but no one associated with the FRC has been criminally charged.
The audit findings released Monday cover the fiscal year that began July 2018 and ended June 2019, though findings related to some previous years are also included in the report.
Since the fiscal year that ended in 2017, the FRC received $38 million in TANF grants from DHS across three years. The FRC also received other grants during this same period.
Federal TANF money is intended to ensure that needy families can care for their own children, to promote job readiness, to encourage marriage and two-parent families and to prevent out-of-wedlock pregnancies.
According to the audit, the FRC spent money in ways that fail to promote TANF goals, or failed to document how it spent TANF money.
The auditor identifies broad areas of concern related to spending and appropriation of their grant funds by FRC and MCEC. A few specific examples concerns related to FRC and raised by the auditor are as follows:
• In what the auditor characterizes as a conflict of interest violation, the FRC employed or contracted with John Davis’s brother-in-law and nephew for various periods of time. In one case, the auditor says Davis’ nephew was paid $130,000 to create a “Coding Academy” program but was then additionally reimbursed for about $14,000 worth of travel expenses to New Orleans so he “could obtain the necessary skills to teach the coding academy.”
• The FRC also used grant money to fund multiple sports programs or events, and a letter summarizing audit findings states, “FRC could not provide any documentation supporting the correlation of these sports programs to any of the four tenets of TANF.” In one named instance, FRC paid $30,000 to the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association to sponsor an all-star game.
• The auditor says FRC awarded a $500,000 contract to Priceless Ventures for “leadership outreach” and programming and ultimately paid out the contract, even though the audit claims, “According to inquiry with individuals at FRC, no work was performed on this contract.”
• Even though federal grants cannot be used for outright donations or underwrite the costs of student athletics, clubs or other clubs and organizations, the auditor says that FRC paid over $16,000 in donations and sponsorships to various booster clubs, pageants and other student clubs during FY 2019.
• The FRC used TANF money to purchase two vehicles, and the auditor says these vehicles were “sometimes used for personal use.”
Attempts to reach Family Resource Director Christi Webb by phone and email Monday afternoon were not immediately successful.
The audit findings cites a pattern of FRC and MCEC awarding their own TANF money as subgrants to a network of overlapping people and organizations. The auditor claims that former director Davis “often directed MCEC and FRC to award contracts and grants to certain people or organizations. Contracts to these individuals or organizations were not procured using any type of competitive procurement and were not done in accordance with regulations.”
The federal government awards TANF grant money to the states, and the states in turn have some flexibility about how to spend the money to accomplish the goals of the TANF program.
However, there are federal rules about how the TANF grant money can be spent, and the auditor’s office claims that DHS and, in turn, FRC and MCEC often failed to follow those rules.
FRC and MCEC are private organizations, not government agencies. However, they were awarded TANF grants as contractors. That means that rather than spend the money directly to advance the program, MDHS chose to allow FRC and MCEC to spend TANF money on the state’s behalf.
Davis retired last summer, apparently as the state auditor’s office began to investigate his leadership of DHS.