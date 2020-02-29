TUPELO – State and local officials are investigating a multi-county chase early Saturday morning that ended with an officer shooting the suspect.
According to Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, his department was notified around 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb 29 that Union County law enforcement were chasing a vehicle and that pursuit was heading into Tupelo.
The pursuit ended in East Tupelo at the intersection of Hillsdale Drive and East Main Street. The suspect ran from the vehicle and fled onto the campus of the Tupelo Children’s Mansion. Tupelo officers “located the adult male suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” McDougald said.
“The suspect was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment,” McDougald said. “No TPD officers or citizens were physically injured. A firearm was recovered at the scene.”
No information was released about the medical condition of the person shot.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in as an outside agency to lead the investigation into the shooting.
“Any additional information regarding that (officer-involved shooting) portion of the investigation will released at discretion of MBI,” McDougald said.