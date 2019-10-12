BOONEVILLE – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the person or persons who damaged a stone marker between Baldwyn and Booneville.
A marker at Fossil Park near Frankstown on Highway 45 North was recently destroyed. Vehicle tracks can be seen leading straight to the marker, which marks the prehistoric significance the location and marking a favorite hunting spot for fossil hunters.
“This is very upsetting to the everyone but especially the group of people that’s has developed and turned the location into an attractive place for visitors and fossil hunters,” said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.
Anyone having information about this crime can call the Sheriff’s Office at 662-728-6232 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.