CORINTH - Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a missing Alcorn County girl.
The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 20 around 7 p.m., 12-year-old Kaydence Hopper ran away from her residence on County Road 248 near County Road 218, just northwest of Glenn.
Hopper is described as 5' 4" tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts and was carrying a black bag.
Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.