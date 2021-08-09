Authorities looking for missing Lee County man By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email McCaleb Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a man missing more than three weeks.Joshua A. McCaleb, 36, was last seen in the Hushpuppy Road area east of Saltillo around midnight on July 18. McCaleb's family states he does not have his medication and may be a danger to himself.He is described as a white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.Anyone with information on McCaleb or his whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 662-432-2622. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joshua A. Mccaleb Lee County Whereabouts Medication Tupelo Authority Saltillo William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Doctor's message to lawmakers spreading Covid-19 misinformation: 'Stop talking about things they don't know much about' New Orleans doctor sounds alarm: 'Half of the children in our hospital today are under 2 years of age.' Dr. Wen's checklist for sending her child back to school Biden endorses vaccine requirement for armed services Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists