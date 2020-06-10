ABERDEEN - Authorities are searching for a teenage girl who has not been seen since Tuesday.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that Holly Whipple, 16, was last seen June 9 around 11 p.m. in the Airline Road area near Nettleton. She is described as a white female with brown hair. She is 5'7" tall and weighs around 105 pounds.
She could possible be headed to the Como or Byhalia areas.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 662-369-2468.