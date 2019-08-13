OXFORD - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for Sarah Perry, 16, of Oxford, Lafayette, who was last seen around 9 a.m. Aug. 13 near Oxford High School. She is described as a white female, 5' 4" tall, weighing 130 pounds with long sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve Oxford High School pullover with shorts.
Anyone who has seen Sarah Perry or can help officials locate her is asked to call 662-232-2400. Her disappearance is classified as a welfare concern.