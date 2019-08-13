Sarah Perry

Perry

OXFORD - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for Sarah Perry, 16, of Oxford, Lafayette, who was last seen around 9 a.m. Aug. 13 near Oxford High School. She is described as a white female, 5' 4" tall, weighing 130 pounds with long sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve Oxford High School pullover with shorts.

Anyone who has seen Sarah Perry or can help officials locate her is asked to call 662-232-2400. Her disappearance is classified as a welfare concern.

william.moore@journalinc.com

Twitter:@WilliamMoore_DJ

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus