TUPELO - Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department are asking for the public's help to find a Belden man missing since early November.

David Javonte Johnson, 31, is from the Belden area and was last seen by a friend walking on Interstate 22 approximately two weeks ago. He is described as a 6' 2" tall black male who weighs about 190 pounds.

Family members say Johnson usually wears a hat and keeps his ponytail under the hat. Police officials added that he usually wears a red bandana around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).

