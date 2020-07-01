BOONEVILLE - Prentiss County officials are looking for a teenage girl who apparently ran away from home.
The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department received a report Tuesday, June 30 of a runaway juvenile. Missing is Elaina Maria Faye Morgan, 16. She is described as a white female with blue eyes and red or burgundy hair.
She was last seen leaving her residence around 5:15 p.m. June 30 in a smoky gray car. The make of the car is not known, nor is what direction it was traveling.
Anyone with information on Morgan's whereabouts is asked to call the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office at 662-728-6232.