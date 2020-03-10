STARKVILLE – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly Oktibbeha County man.
Abraham Potts, 69, of Starkville, is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Friday, March 6, around 9:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Wadkins Lane in Oktibbeha County, just west of Starkville.
He was last seen wearing navy blue pants, a red, black, and blue checkered shirt, a beige coat, green and gray shoes, and a blue hat. Potts is believed to be in a 2019 silver Chevrolet Colorado bearing Mississippi tag of KT1 3521 traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Potts suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Abraham Potts contact Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421.