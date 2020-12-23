TUPELO - Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.
The family of Ajah Robertson filed a missing person report with Tupelo [police on Dec. 22. She was last seen Monday, Dec. 21 in the Haven Acres neighborhood in southwest Tupelo.
She is described as a 23-year-old black female, 5' 2" tall and weighing about 130 pounds.
Friends say she could possibly be in the Memphis, Tennessee area.
Anyone with information on Robertson or her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).