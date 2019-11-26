VERONA – Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for the man responsible for at least two robberies and shooting a store clerk.
Main Street Liquor and Wine store in Verona has been robbed at gunpoint twice this month and authorities believe the same man is responsible.
On Nov. 1, a black male wearing a black jacket, a white hoodie and a white mask entered the store at 222 Main Street just before 10 p.m. as the clerk was preparing to close for the night. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money.. He stole an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise, then fled on foot.
On Saturday Nov. 23, a black male wearing a white hoodie and a black mask entered the store around 7:15 p.m. brandishing a handgun and demanding money. The clerk produced a gun, was disarmed and the suspect shot the clerk in the leg. The suspect again fled on foot.
The Verona Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incidents. Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspect should call Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi, at (800) 773-8477, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-680-5766, or 911.