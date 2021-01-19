TUPELO - Investigators are still looking into a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one dead and another clinging to life.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies responded around 3 p.m. Jan. 16 to the Tupelo Trace Apartments, located on Mitchell Road just outside the Tupelo city limits.
Deputies found three people in a car in the parking lot. All three had been hit by gunfire inside the car. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the deceased as Timothe Montgomery, 17, of Verona.
Montgomery's body was sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and recover forensic evidence, including the bullet.
"A second person in the car is still in critical condition and we have not been able to talk with them yet," Johnson said. "The third individual was treated and released. We were able to get a statement from them.
"We do believe that it was all contained within the car. We recovered two guns, which means there were two shooters. We also recovered illegal narcotics from the car."
Once all the evidence and victim's statements have been collected, the investigators will sit down with the District Attorney to see if there need to be any immediate charges. Johnson said the case will likely wait and be presented to a future grand jury to allow that panel of 20 to decide if anyone should face criminal charges.
"We want the public to know that there is not someone running around shooting at people,' Johnson said. "As far as this case goes, the three individuals in the car were the only ones involved in this."