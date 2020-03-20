TUPELO - Friday was the last day before the Autism Center of North Mississippi closed due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the center’s Facebook page. The center will remain closed until further notice.
The post, signed by Executive Director Brittany Cuevas and Clinic Director Sheila Williamson, stated that the center would be looking towards providing viable telehealth options for all clients and families served.
“We have been in touch with Medicaid and various private insurance carriers to explore alternative treatment options. At the beginning of next week, a team member will be in touch with you to coordinate the most appropriate services available to meet your child’s and/or your needs during this time,” the post stated.
Questions, comments or concerns can be sent to Cuevas at brittany@autismcenternms.com and 662-687-4172, or Williamson at drsmw@autismcenternms.com and 901-246-5438.