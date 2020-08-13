SHANNON - Students from around the region will be able to get free school supplies Saturday in Shannon.
Jermandy Jackson will host a back to school giveaway Aug. 15 at Shannon City Park starting at noon and running until 2 p.m.
"We will be giving away preloaded book bags filled with things like pencils and paper," Jackson said. "It's going to be done like a drive-thru, so people don't have to get out.
"We have plenty and they are available to any school-age child. But the child has to be present in the car to get one."
Jackson said the Shannon Police Department will be on hand to help distribute the school supplies. The annual giveaway helps strengthen the relationship between children and law enforcement officer.