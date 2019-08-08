Students at schools across the Daily Journal coverage area have returned to campus to kick off a new school year this week.
On Tuesday, education reporter W. Derek Russell highlighted Lee County students and educators returning to school: https://www.djournal.com/news/education/lee-county-educators-pupils-return-to-classrooms-as-new-year/article_e7af114b-06c2-56f5-90cb-5a5191e0e7f9.html
Today, he brings you words on the return of Tupelo public schools making their way back: https://www.djournal.com/news/local/tpsd-resumes-classes-focusing-on-exciting-safe-school-year/article_185852e1-416e-5ba1-9bdc-5ead6aab2685.html
Use the arrows at top right of the story's main image to scroll through Lee County/TPSD photos from Adam Robison and Thomas Wells.
Union County schools also made their way back into the classrooms and hallways this week, here are photos from the New Albany Gazette: https://www.djournal.com/new-albany/children-head-back-to-school-across-county/collection_61d180d2-24ae-54f1-9605-e9467bc1e21a.html
And here are photos from a back-to-school bash at the New Albany Civic center: https://www.djournal.com/new-albany/news/community_news/photos-back-to-school-bash-at-civic-center/collection_9d916ef6-94de-5b33-baf7-c047bbdaab77.html
Here's a gallery of photos submitted to the Southern Sentinel of Tippah County students heading back to school: https://www.djournal.com/tippah/news/slideshow---tippah-county-goes-back-to-school/article_cbc3648d-d128-5d1c-b25b-7099d77ae8d6.html
And here are photos the Southern Advocate received of Benton County students on their way back: https://www.djournal.com/benton/living/slideshow-benton-county-goes-back-to-school/article_1761b832-bb47-583d-b19a-3e06daa469ae.html