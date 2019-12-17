IUKA - An investigation into stolen checks led to a high-speed chase and three felony drug arrests.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs and Belmont police went to a County Road 957 Iuka house looking for several suspects who allegedly stole checks from a Belmont business and passed forged checks at several area businesses.
Officers learned one suspect was on his way home. When he spotted the officers, the suspect fled. During the pursuit that lasted several miles, the suspect began throwing drug paraphernalia and a large amount of methamphetamine from the vehicle.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks to bring the chase to an end on County Road 147. The driver and two passengers were taken to the Tishomingo County Jail for questioning.
The investigation led officers to a County Road 255 house where they recovered a stolen four-wheeler and more methamphetamine. One man was taken into custody there. The search for a second stolen four-wheeler led officers to a Highway 25 South house where more drugs were found. A third suspect was arrested on the scene.
J.C. "Sonny" Johnson, 50, of Iuka, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and felony fleeing. His bond was set at $10,000. He was on probation for a previous drug conviction and under indictment for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Timothy White, 32, of Burnsville; and Johnathan Horner, 32, of Corinth; were charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $3,500 each. Both men were on probation at the time. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has since revoked White's probation.