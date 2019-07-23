OXFORD • A man found himself in jail after he tried to pass an altered check for almost $4,000.
The Oxford Police Department was called to the Mechanics Bank on West Jackson Avenue July 11 for a report of someone trying to pass an altered check in the amount of $3,953.66. Investigators were able to identify the suspect using surveillance video. The man also used his identification card to cash the check.
Shiloh Herron, 33, of Oxford, was arrested July 15 and charged with uttering a forgery. He was carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a bond of $10,000 in Lafayette County Justice Court.