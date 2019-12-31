HOLLY SPRINGS - A Lee County man is in the Marshall County Jail after he was caught in a stolen car in a store parking lot.
Holly Springs police were called to the Walmart on Monday, Dec. 30 in reference to a possible stolen vehicle. Store management was able to provide officers with a photo of a black male getting out of the vehicle.
Police then made contact with Carlos Ray Martinez Jr., 29, of Baldwyn, and confirmed the vehicle was stolen. Martinez was charged with receiving stolen property. He was taken to the county jail where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.