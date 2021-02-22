A Baldwyn man is being held on $1,000,000 bond, charged with manslaughter in the death of a Saltillo man.
Maurice Agnew, 54, of Baldwyn, was arrested on Sunday and charged with manslaughter in the death of Thelbert Randall Cowley, a 56-year-old man from Saltillo.
The Lee County Sheriff's Department responded to a reported stabbing at a residence on County Road 2204 in Saltillo at 12:23 p.m. on Sunday.
When deputies arrived, they found Cowley had suffered injuries to his chin and a stab wound to his shoulder and chest area.
Two nurses passing by had rendered aid to Cowley until medics arrived to transport him by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center where he later died.
Cowley's body will be sent to Pearl for an autopsy, according to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green.
LCSD investigators determined that the incident took place at another residence down the road from where Cowley was found, but still on County Road 2204. Agnew was found "hiding in a nearby building" at the scene where the stabbing took place.
Johnson said an altercation took place when Cowley went to a residence to have a conversation with Agnew, which resulted in Cowley being stabbed multiple times.
Cowley and Agnew knew each other and had recently been seen together, according to Johnson.
Agnew was convicted in 2018 of aggravated assault stemming from cutting a victim's throat. He was sentenced to 20 years.
He spent two years and five months of his sentence in the Lee County Jail before the remainder of his 20 year sentence was suspended and he was released. Agnew was still on probation as a result of the 2018 conviction.