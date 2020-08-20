TUPELO - A man admitted he fired at officers after running from a roadblock last year near Baldwyn and will spend two decades in prison.
Jason Daniel Tackett, 40, of Baldwyn entered pleas of guilty Wednesday to three felony counts including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
In April 2019, Tackett failed to stop at a safety checkpoint near the intersection of Pratts and Cemetery roads in north Lee County. A Baldwyn police officer tried to stop him from fleeing, Tackett sped away leading to a high-speed pursuit. Tackett eventually stopped his SUV, got out, and fired multiple shots at Baldwyn officer Buck Franks and others.
Following the plea, Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims sentenced Tackett to serve a total of 20 years for the aggravated assault, felony fleeing and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Assistant District Attorney Josh Wise prosecuted the case.