BALDWYN - A museum focused on the Civil War battlefields in Baldwyn and Tupelo will unveil a new exhibit that features an interactive database and nearly two dozen interpretive panels.
On Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m., Mississippi’s Final Stands Interpretive Center & Battlefields will open the new exhibit that honors soldiers who fought at the Battle of Brice’s Crossroads and the Battle of Tupelo/Harrisburg.
“They Served Here” is a digital presentation that includes a searchable database of each soldier who has been proven present during the battles that took place in June and July 1864.
“Our goal in creating the ‘They Served Here’ exhibit is to attract younger visitors to the center through the use of technology and to better educate all visitors on the soldiers who fought in these pivotal battles and what life was like on the home front during the Civil War,” said museum director Edwina Carpenter.
“They Served Here” consists of the searchable touchscreen database, as well as 23 interpretive panels and two display cases that feature Civil War artifacts and related items.
Authors and Civil War historians Brian S. Wills and Stan Buckles will be on hand to sign books and talk to visitors.