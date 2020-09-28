TUPELO • A 27-year-old Prentiss County woman has been charged with setting fire to a historic wooden bridge in the Pratts community.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said that Katelyn S. Hollis, 27, of 110 Bethany Road, Baldwyn, was detained Friday and formally charged with felony malicious mischief on Saturday. Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set Hollis’ bond at $25,000 during her initial appearance Saturday. She was released from the Lee County Jail on bond just before noon Monday.
The first reports of a fire at the Barnett Bridge came in around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Fires were set in two locations on the County Road 1213 bridge over Twenty-Mile Creek in the Pratts community, burning holes through the road deck. While the surface damage appears small, officials are more concerned about what may have happened when the creosote underneath caught fire.
The bridge was treated as a crime scene and investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office gathered evidence and sent it off to the state crime lab. There was evidence the fires might have started somewhere underneath the road deck.
“We had three or four calls come in pointing us toward this person of interest,” Johnson said. “Several people gave statements to investigators and two people were transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department for questioning Friday.”
The bridge is a popular spot. Not only do people come to see the wooden bridge, many swim or wade in the creek below.
Johnson said he doesn’t believe Hollis intended to burn the bridge, but set fire to the structure while engaged in what he described as a “malicious act.”
Hollis was reportedly painting on the bridge when the fire started. The fire quickly ignited the creosote-soaked timbers and sparked the blaze.
Since Hollis did not set out to burn the bridge, District Attorney John Weddle recommended the charge of felony malicious mischief.
If found guilty, the sentence Hollis would face will depend on how much it will cost to repair the damages to the bridge. If the repair costs are less than $5,000, she could face up to five years in prison. If the repair estimate is $5,000-$25,000, the prison sentence could go up to 10 years. If the repair costs are more than $25,000, Hollis could face 20 years in the state penitentiary.
In each of the instances above, she could face up to a $10,000 fine as well. But that fine would pale in comparison to restitution. The state law says “in all cases restitution to the victim for all damages shall be ordered.” That means Hollis could be asked to pay Lee County the entire amount necessary to fix the bridge.
Firefighters from Baldwyn, Guntown and Pratts-Friendship responded to the fire on the Barnett bridge, one of the few remaining wooden bridges in Lee County. The one lane, 500-foot bridge connects the Pratts and Friendship communities. The bridge is only rated for 6,000 pounds so only passenger vehicles use it.
The bridge will remain closed indefinitely until county officials can get a structural engineer to inspect the damage and determine what can be done to repair the bridge. Lee County Supervisor Phil Morgan, who represents the area, would like to see the bridge restored to at least its former condition.
Morgan hoped to get an inspection within a couple of weeks. He said the county has timbers on hand to repair the damages to the road bed. But any damage to the stringers and support beams under the deck would have to be ordered.
He estimated that the bridge will be closed for a month, but it could be two months, depending on the amount of repairs needed.