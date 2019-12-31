STARKVILLE - After serving as Starkville police chief for almost six years, Frank Nichols officially stepped down Tuesday morning. Moments later, Capt. Mark Ballard was sworn in as the new chief.
"It has been an honor to serve under Chief Nichols," Ballard said. "He implemented a policy and a mindset that society's weakest and most vulnerable should be held in the highest regard. I can assure you that policy will continue."
Ballard joined the Starkville Police Department in 1996. He was named a detective in 2001. Shortly after Nichols was named chief, then-Lt. Ballard was promoted to captain and became the operations commander. Three years later, he was named commander of the administrative division.
The new chief said there are three values he wants to maintain as keystones of his administration: integrity, service above self and leadership.
"Leadership is not based upon rank. It is based upon character," Ballard said. "I am just one of many leaders in this department."
Nichols announced his plans to retire last summer. The Starkville Board of Aldermen named Ballard the next chief in November.
"We have a lot of young officers and not a lot of older supervisors," Ballard said. "My No. 1 priority is to grow and develop a young police force."
He plans to bring in speakers from other law enforcement agencies, the business world and even victims of police brutality to talk to the department.
Nichols said leaving the department is bittersweet and he will miss the camaraderie of the officers.
"I have worked with Chief Ballard for the last 20 years and know he will do a great job - I trained him," Nichols said with a smile.
Born and raised in Starkville, Nichols left town when he joined the Navy and again when he was deployed twice to the Middle East with the National Guard. After spending 27 years with the department, Nichols is looking forward to the freedom to travel.
"I went straight from my mother's house to the military and then straight to the police department," Nichols said. "I never have had a chance to relax.
"I'm not in a hurry. I want to get in a RV and just drive and see where I end up."
Nichols was Starkville's first black police chief and it was under his leadership that the city renovated the old city hall into the police department's first stand alone headquarters. But he wants to be remembered for something more important to him.
"It's a great compliment to be the first African American chief and so is this fine building, but I would rather be remembered as a good chief," Nichols said.