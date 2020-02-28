OXFORD - A Panola County man is accused of breaking into at least three vehicles in downtown Oxford.
Oxford police responded to the three different reports of auto burglary on Van Buren Avenue on Feb. 26. Several security cameras in the area were able to capture the suspect. The University Police Department located the suspect on campus a little while later and took him into custody.
Matthew Hudson, 19, of Batesville, was arrested and charged with three counts of auto burglary. Hudson was given a $15,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge.
Police believe there may be other victims. If someone thinks their vehicle was broken into around that date, they are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 662-234-7964.