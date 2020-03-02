BELMONT - A Tishomingo County teen, missing for nearly a week, has been found safe in Iowa. An Oklahoma man has been charged with helping her run away.
The Des Moines Register reported that Monica Leeann O'Bryan, 15, was found Sunday evening in a high school parking lot in Johnson, Iowa.
O’Bryan, of Belmont, was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the 100 block of Old Highway 25 in Belmont. She was reportedly upset about school and ran away.
According to the Polk County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office, officials received a call from the Belmont Police Department just before 4 p.m. March 1 with information that O’Bryan may be in the Walmart Supercenter in Grimes, Iowa.
She was eventually found not at the Walmart, but just more than a mile away in the Johnston High School parking lot around 5:35 p.m.
Officials said O'Bryan was unharmed and not alone. Jared Michael Wright, 21, of Lawton, Oklahoma, has been charged with harboring a runaway. He was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Monday.