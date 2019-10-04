BELMONT • After protecting and serving the people of Tishomingo County for more than half his life, Donald Reno is hanging up his badge.
Since 1976, Reno has served one term as constable. He has worked for the Tishomingo Police Department and the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office. But most people know him from the Belmont Police Department. He joined as an officer in 1986 and has been police chief for the last 29 years.
He got into law enforcement when he was just 26, on a dare, literally. A friend dared him to run for constable in 1976 and he won. He will retire Dec. 31. Less than a week later, he will turn 70.
He is proud to say that during his watch as police chief, there has never been a homicide inside the city limits.
“I would like to think I had a little to do with that, but I have always had good officers,” Reno said. “The officers knew what was going on and stayed on top of domestic situations before they got out of hand.”
Life in the town of 2,000 is pretty quiet most of the time. But there have been some exciting times and one major case. As a young officer, he was cut on the arm by an 80-year-old man he was leading to the car. As chief, an undercover drug buy led to a shootout (neither Reno nor the suspect were hit by bullets) and a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect crashing just south of downtown.
“The biggest case was the bank robbery back in 1998,” Reno said. “That was the most interesting because it started as a double-homicide.
“When the bank was robbed, they drove right in front of me when I responded to the alarm. Once I made sure everyone in the bank was OK, I told them to lock the door and they told me which way they left.”
He found the getaway vehicle on fire in a bottom about three miles away. About the time he realized he was alone in the middle of nowhere, he heard gunshots. He took cover behind his car.
“They had left some shells in the truck and they were exploding,” Reno said. “Once the fire department arrived and put the fire out, we found where they took the tag off the truck and put it under the tool box.”
A check revealed the owner of the truck and his 11-year-old son had been killed the day before across the state line in Alabama. About a month later, five men were arrested and charged. Two were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death.
Most days, Reno and his eight other officers deal with mundane things. Most of the crime is related to drugs. But the department has made the most of the situation. He worked to set up fines on drug cases, with the money going back to the department. That money has been used to purchase the last 10 vehicles for Belmont PD.
Over his 44 years serving Tishomingo County, he never thought about leaving and going to a larger department. But an incident last year between the 68-year-old chief and a 21-year-old suspect started him thinking about retiring.
“(The suspect) wanted to be belligerent,” Reno said. “I managed to get him on the ground, but we both went to the ground. I was thankful there were other officers there.”
Reno doesn’t have any concrete plans for retirement. His wife retires in April so traveling is an option. He wants to do more woodworking spending more time outside. Could that include some hunting and fishing?
“That sounds pretty good,” Reno said with a smile.
Before serving his community, Reno served his country. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1968. In a twist of fate, he was stationed on the USS Belmont, which was helmed by a commander from Hamilton, Alabama.
“Back then, the commander greeted everyone and he asked me what I thought of the boat,’” Reno said. “I told him I felt right at home because Belmont was about five miles from my hometown of Tishomingo.
“He smiled and said he had been through there many times heading to Pickwick to fish. It was a great introduction.”