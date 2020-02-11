BALDWYN – A Tishomingo County woman has been jailed in connection with the Tuesday death of an elderly Baldwyn woman.
Baldwyn police investigator Shane Young said the body of Pamela Jean Britt, 63, was found in the garage of her East Clayton Street home in Baldwyn. He said the evidence indicates foul play was involved in the circumstances surrounding her death.
A neighbor reported a suspicious female had come from behind the residence, crossed the street and laid down in a field across the road. A worried employer checking on Britt saw the same woman in the garage of the residence. The employer called authorities and later discovered Britt’s body with officers in the garage.
Police did not release any details on the cause or manner of her death.
Shawnie Vel Young, 47, of Belmont, has been arrested in connection with the death and is being held in the Lee County Jail. She will most likely be charged with the death on Thursday in Lee County Justice Court.