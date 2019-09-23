If you're looking for a reason to get on the open road and travel across Mississippi, donuts could be what you're looking for.
The website Only In Your State has devised a 15+ hour journey to four of the state's best locales to eat donuts.
Connie's Fried Chicken in Tupelo made the list for their homemade blueberry donuts. Here's why:
"Okay, so you’re probably thinking, "What’s a fried chicken place doing on a donut-inspired road trip?" But trust us. This place is known for its "legendary" donuts, which are homemade. They only come in one flavor – blueberry - but according to customers, they’re so amazingly delicious you won’t mind the lack of variety."
Another North Mississippi spot - Cedar Hill Farms - also made the list. You can view all four spots on the Trail and plan your trip with the full story here: https://buff.ly/2CUaJa7