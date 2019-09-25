HOLLY SPRINGS - A woman initially suspected of shoplifting at a dollar store now faces drug charges as well.
Holly Springs police were called to the Dollar General on Sept. 20 for a shoplifting incident and detained Chelsea Parmentar, 25, of Lamar. During the process of recovering the stolen merchandise, officers found drugs, a syringe and an unidentified substance in her purse.
She was carried to the Marshall County Jail and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting. Since she was currently out on parole, no bond was given on the new charges.