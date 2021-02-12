TUPELO – A 19-year-old Lee County man, charged with shooting up a house and killing a grandmother while he was free on a separate murder charge, all before he turned 18, will spend the the bulk of his adult life behind bars.
Latavious Betts has been incarcerated in the Lee County Jail for more than two years charged with capital murder, first degree murder, drive-by shooting, three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle.
Friday morning, he pleaded guilty to second degree murder and aggravated assault in Lee County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 40 years in state prison by Judge John White. He will be given credit for the 26 months of time already served while awaiting trial.
Betts said little during the court proceeding, answering the judge, "Yes, sir" when prompted. When asked how he pleaded to the two counts in the reduced plea agreement, he simply said "Guilty." When the just asked Betts if he wanted to say anything to the court, he said, "No. sir."
Assistant District Attorney Brian Neely said the plea agreement was hammered out late Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, Because of that, officials were not able to contact the families of the victims to allow them to be in court for the plea hearing.
"I have been a judge for two years and am used to hearing from the family of the victims," White said. "Sometimes they can be quite moving. I am loathe to proceed without victims but I understand the situation."
Betts pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Annie Walton and to the shooting of Alvin Walton. Both crimes took place during a Dec. 7, 2018 drive-by shooting. Betts was indicted for capital murder. By accepting the plea agreement, Betts avoided the possibility of the death penalty.
White sentenced Betts to 40 years in prison with none suspended for the second degree murder of Walton. He also imposed $5,000 fine plus fees and court costs. Restitution will remain open for 30 days to possibly add funeral costs. For the aggravated assault charge, Betts was given a 20-year suspended sentence and 5 years probation to run consecutively with the other sentence.
As part of the plea agreement, the state agreed to retire to the files several other charges. The state dismissed two other aggravated assault charges for shooting and injuring others inside Walton's house.
The state also dismissed a separate murder charge and separate aggravated assault charges for two shootings in Verona in the spring and summer of 2018. Neely said that the family of Jazken Green opposed the plea agreement and the dropping of the murder charges.
"We tried to balance all factors in the community and seek a substantial sentence," Neely said. "You have a 17-year-old who will spend 40 years in prison.
"I understand the feelings of the family (of Green) but the fact that somebody did plead guilty to that crime did come into the deliberation. It is not a perfect solution but it is satisfactory."
Jarnarvis Chandler, 26, of 342 Mattox Road, Verona, was convicted of manslaughter in July 2020 and sentenced to 15 years for the March 2018 shooting death of Green, 26, at a car wash in Verona.
In April 2018, Betts, then 16, was charged with murder but was erroneously released from the Lee County Jail by the Verona Police Department with only a signature. Eight months later, Betts had turned 17 when in December, he fired a dozen or more shots out of a moving vehicle into a Palmetto community house, killing a Annie Walton.
He spent a week on the run before U.S. Marshals captured him on North Green Street in Tupelo. During a Dec. 17, 2018 court appearance, he was ordered held in jail without bond until he stood trial on the first murder charge.
Because youth court records are not public in Mississippi, it is not known if Betts had any criminal history or run-ins with the law before he was first charged as an adult for the late March 2018 fatal shooting of Green at a Verona car wash.
In early April 2018, the 16-year-old Betts was picked up on an arrest warrant signed by Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins charging him with murder. When booked into the Lee County Jail as an adult, he listed an address of 112 Matthews Street, Tupelo. He was being held on a $50,000 bond on that murder charge when he was erroneously released from jail days later by then Verona Police Chief J.B. Long.
Betts never had an initial appearance on the charge and no judge signed a waiver of the initial appearance. Jail officials said Long allowed the 16-year-old to walk out of jail on his own recognizance on a signature bond.
In late July 2018, Betts, still 16 and listing a 320 Monument Drive, Tupelo address, was free on bond for the car wash murder when he was charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at the Super C convenience store in Verona. After midnight July 8, 2018, multiple gunshots rang out at the convenience store located on Raymond Avenue. At least two people were struck by the gunfire, including one man who had a bullet lodged in his upper leg.
Betts was carried for arraignment before a different justice court judge, who did not know about the March murder charge, and was later released on a $50,000 bond.
He was free on both bonds when he turned 17 in late November. Two weeks late, he was involved in the drive-by shooting in the Palmetto community.
On the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2018, a vehicle drove past 181 County Road 45. Someone rolled down the window and Betts fired a dozen or more shots from the westbound vehicle. The house and two parked cars were struck by gunfire.
There were eight people inside the house at the time and four were injured. Annie Walton, 66, was fatally shot. Two were hit by bullets, one requiring surgery. The fourth was hit by shrapnel and got glass and wood splinters in the chest, arm and hand.